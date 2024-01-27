Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCEL. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

Get Vericel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VCEL

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL remained flat at $42.60 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 443,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.22 and a beta of 1.64. Vericel has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,705.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,887. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Vericel by 718.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vericel by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.