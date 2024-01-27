VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the third quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 160,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 22,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,598. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VerifyMe will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

