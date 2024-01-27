Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 66,724 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $244.15. 713,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

