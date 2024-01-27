Veritas Investment Research Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) to Reduce

Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank set a C$27.00 target price on TELUS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.77.

Get TELUS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE T traded down C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$24.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,621. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.16 and a 12-month high of C$29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0489987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.78%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.