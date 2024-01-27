Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 624,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,641. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Veritex by 323.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

