Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Tigress Financial

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.46.

VZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. 20,367,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,596,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

