Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Outperform

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VZ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.46.

VZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,367,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,596,942. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

