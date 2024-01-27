VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Short Interest Update

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,100 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 512,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
VERSES AI Stock Up 12.5 %
Shares of VRSSF stock traded up 0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 1.35. 342,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,406. The company’s 50 day moving average is 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.10. VERSES AI has a 1 year low of 0.48 and a 1 year high of 2.78.
VERSES AI Company Profile
