Versor Investments LP Acquires 6,524 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,929,000 after acquiring an additional 67,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.59. 1,879,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,894. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

