Versor Investments LP Buys 4,534 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.82. The company had a trading volume of 456,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

