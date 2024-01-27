Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,754,000 after acquiring an additional 146,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of BAH traded up $17.50 on Friday, reaching $146.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

