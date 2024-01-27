Versor Investments LP Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,403,000 after acquiring an additional 138,213 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.25. 2,685,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,389. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

