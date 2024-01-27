Versor Investments LP Has $1.14 Million Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 153,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,150,000 after buying an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,412,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 3,054,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,577. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.26.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

