Versor Investments LP Has $1.20 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.8 %

ARE traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 365.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.