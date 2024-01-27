Versor Investments LP Has $853,000 Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 305.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 875,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after buying an additional 66,795 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 18.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CNA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.43. 94,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.