Versor Investments LP Makes New $870,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $69,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.09. 900,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,029. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average is $106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

