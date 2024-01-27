Versor Investments LP Makes New $887,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 4,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,033 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 71.1% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 85,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.19. 1,941,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.45.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

