Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 64.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,336,000 after purchasing an additional 538,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 545.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 489,490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avnet by 147.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 465,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,148,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,715. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

