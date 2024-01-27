Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 667,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,589. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.6623 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.