Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,566 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $46.00. 1,292,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.