Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 52.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at $78,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.99. The stock had a trading volume of 132,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,240. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $138.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

