Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

MFC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,057. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

