Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,020,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 136,226 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth about $5,754,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 108,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 543,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,807,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

