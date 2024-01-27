Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,244,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $131,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 93,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FBND stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.51. 821,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,608. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

