Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.61% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFEV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 97,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

