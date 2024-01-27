Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,052 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,101,000 after buying an additional 3,653,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,782,000 after acquiring an additional 649,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,309,000 after acquiring an additional 467,630 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 1,300,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,666. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

