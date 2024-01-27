Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Synopsys by 37.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Synopsys by 568.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $528.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,695. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $573.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

