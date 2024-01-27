Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.44. 2,344,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,472. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

