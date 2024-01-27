Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,814 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teradyne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $310,586. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.49 on Friday, hitting $105.46. 2,095,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,545. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

