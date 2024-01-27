Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $570.42. 12,770,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.