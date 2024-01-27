Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 17,827 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

SPEM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. 1,596,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

