Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 18,905 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.56. 387,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.57. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.