Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 19,457 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,457 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of IVV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.82. 4,097,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177,784. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $491.45. The company has a market cap of $378.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.33.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.