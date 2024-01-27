Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Viasat worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.7% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Viasat by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $131,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. 623,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,747. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.