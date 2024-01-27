Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in January

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Victoria Gold Stock Performance
VITFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 25,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.45.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
