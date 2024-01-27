Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in January

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

VITFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 25,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.