Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $88,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. 3,561,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,691. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,862 shares of company stock worth $9,145,842. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

