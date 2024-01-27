Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $119,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.06.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACN traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,832. The stock has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.96. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.