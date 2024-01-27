Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,400,414 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 13,372.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.43% of Helmerich & Payne worth $101,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. 1,333,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,508. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $49.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

