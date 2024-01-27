Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,345 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $106,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $95.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

