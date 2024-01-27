Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 95,749 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $160,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,863 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,740. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.36. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.