Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $123,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,627. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.30. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

