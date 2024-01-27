Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 430,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $112,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $283,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.46. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

