Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907,345 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.32% of Independent Bank worth $93,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Independent Bank by 96.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of INDB stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 224,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,480. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

