Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 863,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $96,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after buying an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,140,000 after buying an additional 268,667 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.