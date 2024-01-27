Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Texas Roadhouse worth $94,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.82. 456,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.38. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $124.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

