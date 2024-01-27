Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of MSCI worth $105,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI Stock Down 1.0 %

MSCI stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $549.29. The company had a trading volume of 561,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,622. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $573.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.08.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.