Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $108.40 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 104,234 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Starbucks worth $108,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. 9,229,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,355. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average of $97.11. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

