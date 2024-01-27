Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $114.05 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $114,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

