Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $190.36 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,182 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $190,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $570.42. 12,755,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $579.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

