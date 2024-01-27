Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 590,492 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.67% of Bank of Hawaii worth $131,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOH. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 292,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.